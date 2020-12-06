1/1
Verna Marlene Folsom
1936 - 2020
December 2, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Verna Marlene Folsom, 84, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM with a Eulogy at 5:30 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, at White City Cemetery, White City, KS.
Marlene was born October 10, 1936, in White City, KS. She worked at a bank in Manhattan, KS and at Security National Bank in Kansas City, KS for 9 years. Marlene was a member of the P&G Retirees Club. She enjoyed the Dinner Theater, gardening, cooking and loved to travel around the world. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank F. Folsom, two daughters; Lynn Folsom Britz, Joplin, MO, Gina (Charles) Naas, Nevada, MO, 5 grandchildren; Hali, Kyra, Austin, Bridget, Kenton, 3 great grandchildren; Ilyana, Asher, Sage, two sisters Marilyn Scott, Phyllis (Dale) Walters and extended family.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
DEC
7
Service
05:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White City Cemetery
1 entry
December 4, 2020
Frank, Paul and l are thinking of you and your families and know you have many happy memories to share about Marlene from your many years together Sincerely, Paul E. And Alice Goff
Alice Goff
Friend
