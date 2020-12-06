Verna Marlene Folsom

December 2, 2020

Lenexa, Kansas - Verna Marlene Folsom, 84, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM with a Eulogy at 5:30 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, at White City Cemetery, White City, KS.

Marlene was born October 10, 1936, in White City, KS. She worked at a bank in Manhattan, KS and at Security National Bank in Kansas City, KS for 9 years. Marlene was a member of the P&G Retirees Club. She enjoyed the Dinner Theater, gardening, cooking and loved to travel around the world. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank F. Folsom, two daughters; Lynn Folsom Britz, Joplin, MO, Gina (Charles) Naas, Nevada, MO, 5 grandchildren; Hali, Kyra, Austin, Bridget, Kenton, 3 great grandchildren; Ilyana, Asher, Sage, two sisters Marilyn Scott, Phyllis (Dale) Walters and extended family.





