Verna May Cox Verna May Cox, 83, of Gladstone, MO, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with services to follow at Christ Lutheran Church, 6700 NW 72nd St, Platte Woods, MO. Following the service, internment will be at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Verna was born to Herman and Martha Nolting of Nortonville, KS on August 19, 1936. She was a long-time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she served as school librarian for 20 years. Verna was also a member of the Altar Guild and women's quilting group. She was a teacher's assistant at Christ Lutheran vacation bible school for a few years. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, "D" Cox; her four sons and two daughters-in-laws Chris and Cynthia Cox, Wayne and Cheryl Cox, Brian Cox and Darren Cox; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and her brothers Bill Nolting and J.R. Nolting. She is preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and five brothers.