Vernon Alton Eastwood Vernon Alton Eastwood, 97, of Independence, MO passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at home. He was born on July 29th, 1922 in Red Cloud, NE to Jessie Laura [Wilmot] Eastwood and Virgil Earl Eastwood at a birth weight of 4lbs and not expected to survive. His Grandmother Rosey Campbell Wilmot was determined he would and took him in her care to the farm she and her husband John Henry Wilmot had to raise him. He spent his first 15 years on the farm while traveling back and forth to KC to visit his parents and siblings. He then returned to live with his parents and 8 siblings. He joined the US Navy January 25th, 1944 where he served as a deep sea diver aboard the USS General CG Morton and was honorably discharged after the war December 24th, 1945. Vernon married Virginia Lee Leonard on April 6th, 1947 in Fresno, CA. They shared 66 years of marriage before her death in 2013. He was an accomplished welder, truck driver, and built 3 of his own homes. He retired as an over the road driver from Yellow Freight in 1985 where he was well known as the "Easter Bunny." Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his parents, two sisters and five brothers , two sons, Richard Earl and Charles Vernon, a grandson, Kyle Slade Reynolds and a granddaughter, Jaycee Lee-ann Eastwood Davis. He will be fondly remembered by his children: Alva Reynolds and wife Judie of Lakeport, CA, Gary Eastwood and wife Dorothy of Blue Springs, MO, Jerry Eastwood, of Independence, MO, Verna Petersohn and Husband Robert of Melbourne, FL., a sister, Delpha {Bob} Jackson of Westminster, CO and a brother, Bruce [Linda] Eastwood of CA. He is also survived by 9 grand children, 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at D.W. Newcomers Floral Hills in KC, MO. following current guidelines in place per the CDC. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at FloralHillsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Hospice or the Veterans Community Project in KC, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020