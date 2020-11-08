Dorothy, Debbie, Cindy, Vernie, and Tom,



I was so sorry to see that Vern had passed away. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was ever ready to tease!! I fondly remember the many times I had dinner at your house. One of those times, he said to me, “Sheila, what’s the capital of Kansas, Wichita or Wichitu?” I sat for a few minutes as I watched him grin. I said, “It’s Topeka”, with apprehension in my voice. He laughed at my uncertainty!! He was one-of-a-kind, and I know he will be greatly missed. God bless you all.



Sheila (Sydnor) Ruzick



