Vernon J. "Vern" Weller
1930 - 2020
Vernon "Vern" J. Weller
November 4, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Vernon "Vern" J. Weller, 89, was called to his eternal home in heaven Nov 4, 2020. Vern was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Northern, NE to Myron and Josephine Weller. He proudly served in the US Army.
Vern is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children, Debbie Thomas (John), Cindy Wittman (David), Vernon, Jr. (Loretta) and Tom (Joan); 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 am Monday, Nov 4th at St. Anthony-St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS, followed by the rosary and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The obituary in its entirety can be read at www.skradskifh-kc.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Anthony-St. Mary’s Catholic Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony-St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

November 6, 2020
Dorothy, Debbie, Cindy, Vernie, and Tom,

I was so sorry to see that Vern had passed away. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was ever ready to tease!! I fondly remember the many times I had dinner at your house. One of those times, he said to me, “Sheila, what’s the capital of Kansas, Wichita or Wichitu?” I sat for a few minutes as I watched him grin. I said, “It’s Topeka”, with apprehension in my voice. He laughed at my uncertainty!! He was one-of-a-kind, and I know he will be greatly missed. God bless you all.

Sheila (Sydnor) Ruzick
Sheila (Sydnor) Ruzick
Friend
