Vernon Julius Jouret
Vernon Julius Jouret 8/12/1943 4/5/2020 Vernon Julius Jouret, 76, of Raytown, MO passed peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House after a short stay there. Vern was blessed with an artistic ability & received awards in Art class at Hickman High School C/O 1961. He loved the companionship of dogs & usually owned one or two. Many years ago Vern worked at 2 hospitals in Kansas City & enjoyed friendships with co-workers. He is survived by: his siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Nevada, Jan (Lynn) California, Joe (Sharon) Springfield, Gene (Jane) Columbia, Jon (Lucie) Florida, Ginger (& daughter Haley) Oklahoma, & cousin Eileen of St. Louis. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Julius Joseph Jouret and Marjorie Olivia Van Noy Jouret. He will be missed.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
