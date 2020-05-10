Vernon Julius Jouret 8/12/1943 4/5/2020 Vernon Julius Jouret, 76, of Raytown, MO passed peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House after a short stay there. Vern was blessed with an artistic ability & received awards in Art class at Hickman High School C/O 1961. He loved the companionship of dogs & usually owned one or two. Many years ago Vern worked at 2 hospitals in Kansas City & enjoyed friendships with co-workers. He is survived by: his siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Nevada, Jan (Lynn) California, Joe (Sharon) Springfield, Gene (Jane) Columbia, Jon (Lucie) Florida, Ginger (& daughter Haley) Oklahoma, & cousin Eileen of St. Louis. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Julius Joseph Jouret and Marjorie Olivia Van Noy Jouret. He will be missed.



