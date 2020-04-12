|
Vernon L. Johnson Vernon L. Johnson passed away on April 6, 2020. Born on December 18, 1934 to Colonel Antone and Evelyn Johnson, he spent his childhood moving around due to his father's deployment. He eventually settled in Independence, MO for his senior year of high school, where it was common for him to see president Truman every day. The following years were a real life "Animal House" in the Delta Chi fraternity at the University of Kansas. During this time his avid support for the Jayhawks was born, a passion that persisted throughout his life and which he would joyfully share his knowledge of. Though these party days ended when he joined the Army Reserves, his cocktail mixing skills never faltered. The following 35 years he worked for Sears, where he made an inspiring impact on his coworkers, mentoring those younger than him with compassion and intelligence, and making a number of lifelong friends. Relentlessly fond of spending time with those he cared about, he enjoyed breakfast every Saturday morning, and beers every Monday night, with his best friends. He was also a religious tennis player, and spent many years competing weekly in a league. Everywhere he went he was notorious for his bucket hats and the twinkle in his eyes. While his love for home was immense, his love for travel sent him and his wife, Glenda, on adventures every year, exploring the world together. For the past several years they enjoyed time annually as snowbirds in Miramar Beach, Florida. Above all, Vern held an abounding love for Glenda and all his family. From traveling with his wife to teaching his grandchildren to fish, his devotion to his family was unmatched. He even let his granddaughter use his computer to play solitaire, after spending many hours teaching her to play. Vern was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Antone, his sister Doris, and his son Douglas. He is survived by his wife Glenda, his daughter Kristen, his stepdaughters Amanda and Kelly, his stepson Mak, 11 adoring grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Also, his faithful cat, P.K.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020