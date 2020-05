Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernon Leo Duke Vernon Leo Duke, 93, of Independence, Missouri passed away May 2nd, 2020. A private family graveside service will be Friday, May 8th, at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1818 N. River Blvd.





