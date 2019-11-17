|
|
Vervil "Bill" Roush Vervil (Bill) Roush, 91, passed away peacefully November 10, 2019 at the K C Hospice House. Bill was born April 9, 1928 to Lester and Ruby (Riley) Roush in Siam, IA. He was the second oldest of 10 children, all high school graduates because of their mom's insistence. Though growing up during the Depression on tenant farms, the family enjoyed their parents' gifts of scrumptious homemade noodles and gravy (mom) and bluesy guitar/harmonica (dad). Fitting in track practice around farm chores, Bill earned a sports letter and a diploma from Maryville High School. He proudly purchased a green letter sweater at age 88. As a senior, he caught the eye of freshman Rosemary Shelton. They dated while he installed lightning rods on tall buildings in 24 states. Bill married his precious Rosemary on Sept. 23, 1950 and he was drafted into the Army Nov. 28, 1950. Private Roush spent two years in Okinawa often placed on high alert to ship to Korea. Bill and Rosemary moved to Kansas City where Bill spent his career as a proud UFCW union member with A&P. Together they enjoyed family celebrations, Royals games, trips to Branson, parenting their son and the bliss of being Grandma and Grandpa to Skylar and Logan (and GBill to the other 13 Heley grandchildren). Golfing 5 days a week with his buddies kept him going after Rosemary's death in 1997 as well as attending every event for Skylar and Logan, family fun, traveling to 10+ National Parks, 16+ baseball stadiums, KU games, USC and Occidental, and riding in campaign parades with Logan and Kay. He loved Cracker Barrel. Though an accomplished wood craftsman, Bill started painting after his move to Overland Park Place at age 90. His paintings now are on 3 continents and he "stole the show" at the OP Place Art Show. Welcoming Fabiola as Skylar's wife brought him great joy as did being a constituent of his favorite City Councilmember, Logan Heley. Bill was a loyal, gentle model for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harold, sisters Laberta and Loraine, his love of 47 years Rosemary and his co-grandparents, Jim and Marilyn Heley. Celebrating Bill's life are his brothers, Charlie (Barbara), Junior (Marjorie), Ed (Donna), Jerry (Fern), Leon (Caroline) and Deon (Jody), his brother-in-law, Billy (Deloris), son Bill (Kay Heley), ALL GBill's grandchildren, Skylar Roush(Fabiola), Logan Heley, Kathryn (Ernie), Nick (Katie with Laken and Jett), Aaron (Marit), Amanda (Brandan), Colin, Jacob (Vianni), Brenna, Jordan, Nathan, Steven, Marshall, Ben, and Eli, Kay's sisters and families, and many nieces, nephews and friends. GBill, life well-lived! We will celebrate his life on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3-5 pm at A&G Restaurant, 208 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Harvesters-The Community Food Network at www.harvesters.org/Check-Out-Hunger or mail checks to Harvesters-The Community Food Network c/o Check-Out Hunger Food Drive 3801 Topping Ave. KCMO 64129
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019