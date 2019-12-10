|
|
Vickey Sue Berry Vickey Sue Berry, 64, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Syble and Harold Walton. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 1/2 years, Tom Berry; Vickey's sisters, Pat, Carolyn, Mary and Doris, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Gathering will be held from 5:30 ~ 7:30 p.m. with prayer at 6:00p.m. on December 11, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 814 E. Main St. Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 10, 2019