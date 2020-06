Dear Rotolo Family,

I am so sorry for your loss. Vicki's smile could light up a room. My sister Patricia was Vicki's housemate for decades. I know she will be greatly missed. I loved her jewelry. Before we met your family, we often ate at Joe's Standard Bar. My family helped with the nut deliveries when Immacolata had their sales.

Heaven is an even better place for Vicki's parents now.

May the peace of the Lord be with your family.

Barbara Guinn

Friend