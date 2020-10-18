I just wanted to share a few words about our friend, your sister, and your Aunt Vicki.



My name is Drew Stark. Vicki was a customer of mine for many years. But of course, she was much, much more than just a customer. She was a dear friend to me, my Wife Britt, and all my colleagues at AMS.



I met Vic more then five years ago, before she started at Sonoma County Library. At the time she was working for a Catholic School in Southern California, where she was customer of my company. Immediately, I was drawn to her because she did not beat around the bush. She was someone who knew what she wanted and how to make it happen. In my line of work, that is someone you do not encounter often. When she moved up to Sonoma, we got the opportunity to work much more closely together.



It should come as no surprise, as a customer, Vicki could be a little difficult to work with. But that is because Vicki absolutely demanded the very best out of everybody and herself. She embodied this word perfectly: Duty



In today’s world the term Duty is very much lost as there is so much focus on the immediate needs of individuals. Not with Vic. She always had the betterment of those in the communities she served as her primary goal. She always strove to make this world a better place, for everybody.



Vicki and I would usually talk at least once a week, whether we had business on the table or not. We could talk for hours if time permitted it. We had a mutual affection for our dogs, wine, food, and politics. Vicki and I attended many conferences together, where we would often sit on the same panels, have some unforgettable meals, and often too many beverages. Vic was the type of person who could tear you a new one, get her points across, then pivot and ask, “Hey, how are your Pups?” Or “How is Britt doing? That girl is way too good for you, so don’t screw it up Bub”!



Her resume speaks for herself. She was an absolute legend in her field. We all know she cared deeply for her family, friends, and Big Boy Kelsi & Miss Gracie Lynn. I hope they are being cared for, and if there is anything, we can do help her Pups, please let us know.



She challenged me both professionally and personally to: Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.



That is how I will remember our friend Vicki.



Britt and I could not think of better way to honor Vicki then the creation a memorial scholarship that helps Women, People of Color, and members of other marginalized groups succeed in Library Technology Leadership. This was something Vicki was extremely passionate about. We are actively working with the California Library Association to make this happen.



We will miss Vicki deeply and we express our best wishes and sympathies to all of those who loved her too.





Love your friends,





Drew and Britt Stark

Friend