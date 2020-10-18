1/
Vicki Jo Terbovich
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki Jo Terbovich
August 18, 1953 - October 3, 2020
Petaluma, California - Vicki Jo Terbovich was born on August 18, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Nicholas and Doris Terbovich. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1971. Vicki earned a BS in Education from St. Mary's college in Leavenworth Kansas.
Vicki moved to Montana and while working in the Montana State Library, earned her Master's in Library Science from the University of Arizona. From Montana, Vicki moved to Olympia, Washington to become the chief technology officer for Washington State Libraries. While there, she helped connect over 300 branches to improve library service state wide.
After several years in Montana, Vicki moved to Arizona, where she became Chief Technology Officer of the Maricopa Public Libraries.
Vicki spent the final years of her library career in California. She continued to create innovative programs from southern to northern California. Since 2016, she was Director of Technology for Sonoma County Public Libraries, where she again helped modernize and elevate their technology.
She lived in Petaluma, with her dogs Kelson and Grace, who were like her children. She loved to play cards with her friends, enjoyed wine tastings, great food and conversations. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and colleagues all over the US. She made friends everywhere she went.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Martha Terbovich Erickson. She is survived by 3 sisters; Carol Halliburton (Patrick) of New York, Pat Cousey (Steve) of North Carolina, Melissa Braymen of Iowa, and one brother, Nicholas (Katie) of Washington.
Surviving family include brother-in-law Mike Erickson (Martha)of Missouri, nieces, Wendy Erickson Sutton (Doug) and their children Lane and Loren; Laura Jo Braymen and Sara Ann Braymen; and two nephews, Stephen Erickson (Julie) and their children Joshua (Bailey), Mariah and Anthony, all of Missouri, and Jonathan Cousey of Virginia.
A service for Vicki was held on October 13th in Petaluma. Donations in her name can be sent to her favorite charity, Lily's Legacy: A senior dog Sanctuary, PO Box 751002, Petaluma, CA 94975.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Vicki's passing. Holding you and your family in our hearts.
Pat Schneider
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vicki and I went to rival high schools but our weekends were spent going to movies, driving the "Metcalf" strip, and causing raucous whenever possible. We also went to the same church, Christ the King, KCKS.
Christine Peterson
Friend
October 13, 2020
I'll miss you and your friendship so very much. Thank you for all of your advice and your ability to listen like no other (without judging). You were such a blessing to me. I am so grateful for you.
JENN Sterling
October 12, 2020
A dear friend - the world lost one of the biggest hearts and heaven gained an angel. I will miss you my dear friend. Vicki never met a stranger and she blessed everyone she met.
Lori Gray
October 12, 2020
Thank you for what a good friend you were to my family. Blessing and peace Vicki
Nancy Bosch
Friend
October 12, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 12, 2020
I just wanted to share a few words about our friend, your sister, and your Aunt Vicki.

My name is Drew Stark. Vicki was a customer of mine for many years. But of course, she was much, much more than just a customer. She was a dear friend to me, my Wife Britt, and all my colleagues at AMS.

I met Vic more then five years ago, before she started at Sonoma County Library. At the time she was working for a Catholic School in Southern California, where she was customer of my company. Immediately, I was drawn to her because she did not beat around the bush. She was someone who knew what she wanted and how to make it happen. In my line of work, that is someone you do not encounter often. When she moved up to Sonoma, we got the opportunity to work much more closely together.

It should come as no surprise, as a customer, Vicki could be a little difficult to work with. But that is because Vicki absolutely demanded the very best out of everybody and herself. She embodied this word perfectly: Duty

In today’s world the term Duty is very much lost as there is so much focus on the immediate needs of individuals. Not with Vic. She always had the betterment of those in the communities she served as her primary goal. She always strove to make this world a better place, for everybody.

Vicki and I would usually talk at least once a week, whether we had business on the table or not. We could talk for hours if time permitted it. We had a mutual affection for our dogs, wine, food, and politics. Vicki and I attended many conferences together, where we would often sit on the same panels, have some unforgettable meals, and often too many beverages. Vic was the type of person who could tear you a new one, get her points across, then pivot and ask, “Hey, how are your Pups?” Or “How is Britt doing? That girl is way too good for you, so don’t screw it up Bub”!

Her resume speaks for herself. She was an absolute legend in her field. We all know she cared deeply for her family, friends, and Big Boy Kelsi & Miss Gracie Lynn. I hope they are being cared for, and if there is anything, we can do help her Pups, please let us know.

She challenged me both professionally and personally to: Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.

That is how I will remember our friend Vicki.

Britt and I could not think of better way to honor Vicki then the creation a memorial scholarship that helps Women, People of Color, and members of other marginalized groups succeed in Library Technology Leadership. This was something Vicki was extremely passionate about. We are actively working with the California Library Association to make this happen.

We will miss Vicki deeply and we express our best wishes and sympathies to all of those who loved her too.


Love your friends,


Drew and Britt Stark
Drew and Britt Stark
Friend
October 12, 2020
Vicki will be missed as she was a passionate librarian who delivered innovations and great service to readers and library users. She pioneered how eBooks and download audiobooks from public libraries would grow to extend the reach of libraries to readers near and far. She was always pushing for improvement and quick to challenge how things worked. I am proud to have learned from her as she led various public and academic libraries technology teams. Her smile and energy were second to none.
Steve Potash
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved