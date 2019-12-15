|
Vicki Lynn Hilburn Vicki Lynn Hilburn (Prather), 81, of Shawnee, KS passed away December 6, 2019. Vicki was born June 14, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Howard & Frances Prather. She graduated from Southeast High School Class of 1956. Vicki attended two years at Northwest Missouri University, Pledged Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and obtained Mrs. Degree (Mrs. Grant Hilburn), member of the synchronized swimming club and performed in the annual swim program. She was the Queen of the M Club Annual dance (Men's Athletic Club) Married Grant Hilburn on December 27, 1958 and honeymooned in New Orleans. Was an avid golfer and served on many golf boards, she made two holes in ones, she made Grant promise that he would not have any more than her. She lived with Multiple Sclerosis since 1976. She worked on the Quivira cook book and was featured in the 1988 Food section of the KC Star. She was a good duplicate bridge player and couldn't wait for her weekly bridge game with the ladies. She enjoyed cooking and planning for family dinners. Her loving husband was a wonderful caregiver and she loved him dearly for standing by her side through her difficulties. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband Grant Hilburn; parents Howard & Frances Prather; sister Beverly Sue Prather, Grandson Bret Gaston. Vicki is survived by daughter: Deanna and Mark Gaston of Olathe Kansas; son Jeff and Phyllis Hilburn of Wichita Kansas; Grandson Gary and Sarah Gaston of Raymore Missouri; Grandson Colby Hilburn of San Francisco California; Granddaughter Sydney Hilburn of Phoenix Arizona; Great Granddaughters Lilley, Brylee and Marlie of Raymore
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019