Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vickie Kern Obituary
Vickie Ann Kern Vickie Kern, 71, of Mission, KS passed away Monday, June 24 at the University of Kansas Hospital. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Abdallah Shrine Children's Transportation Fund; 5300 Metcalf Ave.; Shawnee Mission, KS, 66202. Vickie was born July 15, 1947 to the late William and Anna Burke in Kansas City, MO. In 1967 Vickie married Phillip Kern after he returned from Vietnam. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2010. Vickie worked for many years as a hairdresser. She was very active with the Shriner's auxillary. They enjoyed attending dances at the Shriner's hall and helping children that were in need. Later in life Vickie enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She is survived by her son Daniel Kern and his fiancé Lisa Tague; two grandsons, Dakota Tann and Daniel P. Kern. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019
