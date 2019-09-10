|
Victor Bernard Victor Bernard, 89, of Kansas City, MO died on September 6, 2019 from a recent illness. He was a graduate of Rockhurst High School and served in the Navy Air Corps during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he owned and managed Best Brew Coffee Company. He bowled in the Senior League at Gladstone Bowl and was a loyal Chiefs and Royals and Chiefs fan. He was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Victor was preceded in death by his parents Dominick and Louise (Lombardino) Bernard and his companion cat, Lisa. He is survived by several generations of cousins. Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119; Visitation: 10:00 AM; Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM. Interment follows in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, 2201 Cleveland, Kansas City, MO 64127. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Parish or School or to a in Victor's name. (Arr: www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019