Victor E. Nigro On May 25th, 2020, the world lost an extraordinary man, Victor Emmanuel Nigro, at the age of 89, of Leawood, KS. Although his body laid to rest in Leawood, Victor would want you to know that his heart will forever live on in the North End. Victor's last days on earth were completely oblivious to COVID-19 mandates and so was his family during the time of his death. They all surrounded him in the days leading up to his passing, sharing stories from the past, reflecting on memories and lessons learned, laughing until they cried into the wee hours, but more importantly, they did it all closer than 6 feet of each other (like a good Italian family should). Victor was born ready to take on the world, October 13th, 1930, as the fifth child to Otto and Julia Nigro of Kansas City, Missouri. At the age of 14, at the local swimming pool, Victor set his eyes on a little lady, Grace Procopio, who he would marry three years later with his mother's permission. It was not just young love, on June 19th, 2020, Victor and Grace aka "the little lovebirds," would have shared their seventy-second anniversary; he would have told her, in his true spirit, his famous romantic words of love, "I want my money back!" Victor and Grace later had a tender-hearted son, Mark, and a spitfire daughter, Pamela. As a father, he showed his children how to work hard, how to be fair, how to be generous, how to be honest and principled, and how to handicap the horses at the track and "bet on the 4-5-6." Victor grew to be not only a father to his children, but also a leader, mentor, best friend, and business partner. Victor Nigro is survived by his wife, Grace Nigro, son and his wife, Mark and Robin Nigro, daughter, Pamela Nigro, brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Carmeline Nigro, and cousin and dear friend, Betty Chervino, and his grandchildren, Jamie and Manu Savea, Brianne and Enrico Bongiovanni, Nina Vitale, and Victor and Mandy Teevan, and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Xavier, Noelani, Paulie J, Victor Anthony, Enzo, Emilia, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto Nigro & Julia Olivo, brothers and in-laws, Salvatore and Pearlie Nigro, Otto "Junior" Nigro, Michael & Angela Nigro; and sister, Louise May "Babe" and Joe Dold, and cousin and eternal friend, Henry Chervino. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4th at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Family and friends will gather on Friday, June 5, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Victor's life, we would hope that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for an organization or someone in need. Condolences and fond memories may be left online at www.passantinobros.com, where his complete obituary can be found.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.