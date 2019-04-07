Victor Eugene Larson 12-08-1928 - 01-03-2019 Born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Victor Lawrence Larson and Rose Elizabeth Scholtz Larson, both of whom predeceased him in death. He was also predeceased in death by his daughter, Kathy Rowe. Victor is survived by his wife, Ellen Larson, of the home in Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by his son Lawrence Larson (Mary Jane) and his two children, Troy Kidd and Cindy Gilbert, all of Hanford, CA. His daughter, Carolyn Turpin and her two children, Jacob Turpin and Hannah Turpin, all of Kansas City, Mo. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Shannon Gracia of San Diego, Ca., Toni Birk of Gridley, Ks., Quinn Gregg of KC, Mo, and Lori McCauley of KC,Ks. Services will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery on Friday, April 12th at 11 am. A luncheon will follow at the Wyandotte Lodge No. 3, 2835 N. 103rd Terr; KC, Ks. Any memorial contributions may be made to Kirby Stewart Post #24, Veterans Relief Fund, 2000 75th St W.; Bradenton, Fl 34209.

