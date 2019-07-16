Victor Louis Patti Sr. Mr. Victor "Vic" Louis Patti, Sr., passed to his eternal life on July 14, 2019. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 18, 1926 to Tony and Lena (Lucito) Patti. Vic's family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where his first job was working at the family grocery store in the West Bottoms at #1 Central. After the death of his father in 1937, he worked at the Darby Corp on invasion crafts. At the age of 17, Vic volunteered for the Army Air Corp where he served until the end of WWII. In 1947, Vic married Elsie Ann Bowman, to this union 4 children were born and raised in the home they built in Kansas City, Kansas. Vic leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 72 years, Elsie Ann Patti; daughters: Christina Patti, Annamarie Nelson (Eric), Gina Wilkinson (Christopher); son Victor Louis Patti, Jr. (Sharon); grandchildren: Amber Martin (Philip), Blake Patti (Lissa), Emily and Jeffery Wilkinson; 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends. Services will be Thurs., July 18, 2019, Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., Mass of Christian, 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Parish, 3024 N. 53 St., Kansas City, Kansas 66104, Graveside Service w/Military Honors, 2:00 P.M. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri 64133.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019