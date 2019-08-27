Kansas City Star Obituaries
Victoria "Vicki" A. Koch Victoria "Vicki" A. Koch, 73, of Fairway, KS died at her home on August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Gertrude Yoest Koch and her father Francis Koch. Vicki was born on December 31, 1945 in Kansas City, MO and the family later moved to Fairway, KS. She attended St. Agnes Grade School and Bishop Miege High School. She earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Kansas. She had a long career in Human Resources with final years at Sprint. Once retired she worked at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in ministry to the homeless, leading the establishment of the Morning Glory Ministries at the Cathedral. She is survived by her brother Richard Koch, cousins, and a multitude of wonderful friends. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, August 29 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park, KS. Rosary will be at 9 AM with visitation following and then Mass at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morning Glory Ministries, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 416 W. 12th St., K.C., MO 64105. A full obituary may be found at www.porterfuneralhome.com, and condolences expressed there. Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019
