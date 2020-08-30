1/1
Victoria Ann "Vicki" Hedlund
Victoria "Vicki" Ann Hedlund Victoria "Vicki" Ann Hedlund passed away into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on August 25, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1945, to Ruben and Dorothy Metzger in Omaha, Nebraska. Vicki attended the University of Nebraska and taught grade school at Oak Park in Shawnee Mission. She retired after 46 years of teaching. She leaves her husband Larry, stepdaughters Stacy Harper (Patrick) Kyra, Logan, and Bryson, Kristin Hedlund (Ryan Lardenois) Rory, and Dylan, and her brother John (Jean) Metzger. Vicki's body has been cremated and her ashes will be interred, after services, in the garden at Christ Church. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Christ Church on a future date. A detailed obituary is available at www.kccremation.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
