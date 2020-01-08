|
Victoria L Reese Victoria L. Reese (Vicki), 74, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on December 21, 2019 in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Gordon Friedson and her son, Michael Reese. Vicki was a lifelong resident of Kansas City and spent over 40 years working in the field of Medical Records. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A memorial will be held for Vicki in the spring, honoring her by the planting of flowering trees.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020