1/
Victoria Moreno
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Moreno
December 10, 1923 - November 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Victoria Vera Moreno, went home to her beloved Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020, at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Severo Vera Moreno, daughter Lucinda Celestina Hawkins, her parents Eduardo and Maria de Luiz Vera, sister Carmen Lazaro and her brothers, Francis and John Vera.
She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of devotion and love for her Heavenly Father and a selfless unending love for her children and extended family. Victoria, was a loving and dedicated mother; her love knew no bounds. Over her lifetime and without reservation, she opened her home and heart to many who were in need.
Her greatest joy in life was loving and doting on her grandchildren. In her younger years, she loved playing baseball with her children and watching the impromptu plays they would create.
She was an avid reader, and would often, easily read five books a week. She loved ceramics, sewing, crochet and embroidery, but most of all she loved giving her embroidery projects away to loved ones.
Her family will remember her for her thoughtful humorous letter writing. She had a beautiful way with words and could convey a message in a way that only a beautiful soul can.
Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Church, Gladstone, Missouri on November 24th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held at a later date.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com (search for: St. Andrew the Apostle-Gladstone Mo).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to, Sister Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102-4291.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Burial
Maple Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved