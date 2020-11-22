Victoria Moreno
December 10, 1923 - November 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Victoria Vera Moreno, went home to her beloved Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020, at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Severo Vera Moreno, daughter Lucinda Celestina Hawkins, her parents Eduardo and Maria de Luiz Vera, sister Carmen Lazaro and her brothers, Francis and John Vera.
She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of devotion and love for her Heavenly Father and a selfless unending love for her children and extended family. Victoria, was a loving and dedicated mother; her love knew no bounds. Over her lifetime and without reservation, she opened her home and heart to many who were in need.
Her greatest joy in life was loving and doting on her grandchildren. In her younger years, she loved playing baseball with her children and watching the impromptu plays they would create.
She was an avid reader, and would often, easily read five books a week. She loved ceramics, sewing, crochet and embroidery, but most of all she loved giving her embroidery projects away to loved ones.
Her family will remember her for her thoughtful humorous letter writing. She had a beautiful way with words and could convey a message in a way that only a beautiful soul can.
Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Church, Gladstone, Missouri on November 24th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held at a later date.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com
(search for: St. Andrew the Apostle-Gladstone Mo).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to, Sister Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102-4291.