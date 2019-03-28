Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Victoria Rupniewski Victoria Rupniewski, 95, of Kansas City, MO passed away March 26, 2019. Visitation will start at 9am, the Rosary will be prayed at 9:45am, followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, March 30th at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
