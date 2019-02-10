Vida Florence Gale Vida Florence Gale, age 84, passed away peacefully February 2, 2019 due to Alzheimer's. She was born November 30, 1934 in Bland, Missouri to Walter & Naomi Gleize. Vida received her Registered Nursing Degree following high school and had a dedicated career. She worked in many nursing capacities Through the years but as the head nurse at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, she was given clearance to care for high status and priority patients. She was both President Truman and his wife Bess's nurse and was at President Truman's bedside as he passed. Care and dedication never ended for her even after she retired as all friends and family called her before ever seeing a doctor. She was available to care for anyone in need, its just who she was. A positive, loving and funny soul that put everyone's comfort above her own. Vida loved her family so very much and the farm where she grew up was her happy place. She went to all class reunions and celebrated end of harvest on the farm with family and most of the town every year. Vida was survived by her children, Susanne Depperman, Chris Depperman & Dawn Depperman. Her brother and wife, Ivan & Pat Gleize, grandchildren, April, Taylore, Keaton, Bridget and Nina. Great grandchildren, Johnny, Joey, Tommy, Jack and Ava. Nephews, Allen Scrivner and Brian Gleize. Niece, Alison Norwood and all their children, Kurt, Kristie, Jessica and Jacob and the list goes on. With all loving Vida so much. Vida is joining in heaven, her parents, first born, Bruce Depperman, sister Mildred Lipchak and husbands, Gerald DeBacker and Robert Gale. There will be a celebration of life in Kansas City Missouri in the spring in a private ceremony with all of her family. In lieu of flowers if you would like to donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at Alzfdn.org. It has an "In Memory" option then you can add her name Vida F. Gale in the tribute section.

