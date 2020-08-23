1/
Vida Phillips
Vida Phillips 1921-2020 Teacher of Hope and Love, Vida served on many committees PTA, Neighborhood and school funding. Proudly volunteered with the Lady Elks, Community for Christ, Laurie Care Center, Ozark Chapel UMC, to name a few. 18 years guiding Camp Fire Girls. Vida enjoyed, 6 family generations. Knowledge, love and respect for our Lord. Roscoe, Donna, Vickie, Melinda, Ryan and their spouses, 6 great and great-great-grandchildren. Mother's last words I love you. Love everyone. I love you all. Keep family together. She passed away Aug. 19, 2020. Services for Vida Phillips Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11 1, Kidwell-Gerber, Laurie, MO. Donations to St. Jude's Hospital. She still wanted to give hope at 99 years.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
Silvey Rd
Laurie, MO 65038
(573) 374-7688
