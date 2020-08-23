Vida Phillips 1921-2020 Teacher of Hope and Love, Vida served on many committees PTA, Neighborhood and school funding. Proudly volunteered with the Lady Elks, Community for Christ, Laurie Care Center, Ozark Chapel UMC, to name a few. 18 years guiding Camp Fire Girls. Vida enjoyed, 6 family generations. Knowledge, love and respect for our Lord. Roscoe, Donna, Vickie, Melinda, Ryan and their spouses, 6 great and great-great-grandchildren. Mother's last words I love you. Love everyone. I love you all. Keep family together. She passed away Aug. 19, 2020. Services for Vida Phillips Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11 1, Kidwell-Gerber, Laurie, MO. Donations to St. Jude's Hospital. She still wanted to give hope at 99 years.



