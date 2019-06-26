Vince Costello Great Cleveland Browns Football legend, #50, has been laid to rest. Surrounded by family who loved him dearly, Vince Costello passed away on June 23. Vince grew up in Magnolia, Ohio. Vince was known for living in the moment and living life to the fullest. He met the love of his life, Sally Dutton, and they married and started their family. Vince went on to win the NFL Championship in 1964, coached by the highly respected Paul Brown. He was later a linebacker coach for the Miami Dolphins and finally, Defensive Coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs under ex-Cleveland Brown teammate, Paul Wiggin. After retiring from football, Vince spent the rest of his life in Kansas City, where he and Sally raised seven children. The couple made many happy memories living in Kansas City although his heart was also in Ohio with his beloved sisters and brothers. In 2012, Vince was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame. Vince is survived by his wife, Sally Costello; sister, Lee Marino; daughter, Carol Costello, daughter Kay Dalton (David); son David Costello (Merrie); daughter Ann Fritz (Ed); daughter Sue O'Gara (Guy); daughter Mary Costello, daughter Tricia Costello and 16 grandchildren. With deep gratitude to the following caregivers who were so kind to Vince: Nikki Castleberry, Ashanti Watkins, Cinda Waters, Robin Walker and Seth Vasquez. Visitation will be held 6/27 6pm-8pm at Porter Funeral Homes 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Funeral services are Friday 6/28 10am at Church of the Ascension 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 www.porterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to KU Alzheimer's Disease Center in memory of Vince Costello. (mail: KU Endowment c/o Lindsay Hummer Mail Stop 3012, 3901 Rainbow Blvd. Kansas City, KS 66160)

Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary