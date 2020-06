Or Copy this URL to Share

Vincent D. Locke Sr. 31, of Kansas City, KS was called home on June 20, 2020. Visitation 10-11 Service at 11 on June 27, New Horizon MBC 2720 N 46th St, KCKS. Private Disposition. Arr: A Better Place Funeral 913-789-9600.



