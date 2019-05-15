Services Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 8311 93rd St Overland Park , KS View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 8311 93rd St Overland Park , KS View Map Resources More Obituaries for Vincent DiCintio Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent DiCintio

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Vincent DiCintio Vince passed away peacefully on May 12 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Philadelphia on June 8, 1929 to Joseph and Anna Marie (Petti) DiCintio. Vince grew up in South Philly, attending Southeast Catholic High School where he was captain of the basketball team; leading them to a state championship. He was thrilled and honored to be inducted into their sports hall of fame in 2000. Vince's basketball exploits earned him a college scholarship, but he decided after a few semesters that college wasn't for him. After working for a few years, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and served for three years during the Korean War, being based in Okinawa. After discharging from the service Vince began is his career as a computer operator at AAA, and soon moved on to Mobile Oil. He met the love of his life; Elizabeth "Betty" (Dillman) through a chance elevator meeting at work, and they were married shortly after on June 20, 1959. A merger between Mobile Oil Credit Centers in Philadelphia and Kansas City lead them to pack up their young family and leave the East Coast behind for Overland Park in 1969. Vince retired from Mobile Oil in 1987 and began an enjoyable retirement of Golf and playing cards with his friends at Brookridge Country Club. Being a true son of South Philadelphia Vince loved to gamble, whether at cards, or later at the baccarat, and craps tables at Harrah's. He passed his gaming knowledge on to his grandchildren, taking each to the casino on their 21st birthdays where he'd spot them $100 to use while putting the knowledge imparted by their PopPop to work. Vince enjoyed his time working as a volunteer at Shawnee Mission Medical Center for many years. Vince and Betty also had the good fortune to travel to Italy in retirement where they visited his parent's hometowns and enjoyed time with his many cousins. Vince was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Anthony, Pasquale, Emily, Helen Sankowski, and granddaughter Lauren Doull. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 59 years; daughters Annette Doull (John), and Liz Novosel (Mike). He is also survived by six grandchildren; John Doull (Mandy), Amanda Doull, Matthew Doull, Kathleen Osbern (Sam), Kelly Novosel, Andrew Novosel, and four great grandchildren; Ella Doull, Avie Doull, Remi Doull, and Jake Holzinger. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM, Mass 10:30 AM, on Thursday, May 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 93rd St, Overland Park, KS 66212. Private burial will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ascend Hospice 4550 W. 109th St., Overland Park, KS, or Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 8311 W. 93rd St., Overland Park, KS 66212

Published in Kansas City Star from May 15 to May 16, 2019