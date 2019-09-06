|
|
Vincent E. Kennedy Vincent E. Kennedy, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 PM followed by visitation until 7:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 AM Saturday, September 7, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd, Kansas City, KS 66104. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ The King Catholic Church. Vince was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, KS. He was a bookbinder for 39 years, retiring in 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Mary (Sullivan) Kennedy, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Vince is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Kennedy, 3 daughters; Bev Bradshaw, Peggy Kennedy, Kathy Currie (Mark Shuck), 2 grandchildren Emma (John) Worley and Sam Currie and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019