Vincent E. Pacello Vincent E. Pacello died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Carlisle, and his three wonderful children, daughter Maria (Michael) Zandri of Baldwinsville, NY, son Vincent "Vinny" (Cheri) Pacello of Belvidere, IL, and son Michael (Jessica) Pacello of Corcoran, MN. He was also the proud grandfather to six amazing grandchildren whom he adored: Christina, Matthew, Kyleigh, Alicia, Desmond, and Lucia. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date and will update the obituary. To view full obituary and/or leave condolences, please visit www.clickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.