Vincent E. Pacello Pacello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent E. Pacello Vincent E. Pacello died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Carlisle, and his three wonderful children, daughter Maria (Michael) Zandri of Baldwinsville, NY, son Vincent "Vinny" (Cheri) Pacello of Belvidere, IL, and son Michael (Jessica) Pacello of Corcoran, MN. He was also the proud grandfather to six amazing grandchildren whom he adored: Christina, Matthew, Kyleigh, Alicia, Desmond, and Lucia. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date and will update the obituary. To view full obituary and/or leave condolences, please visit www.clickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved