Vincent Kruse
March 13, 1929 - October 13, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Vincent "Gene" Kruse, age 91, passed away in his sleep October 13, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19 infection.
He was born March 13, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Vincent and Blanche Elliott Kruse. He grew up in the Armourdale district of Kansas City, Kansas, attending St. Thomas Catholic School, and graduated from Bishop Ward High School class of 1946. He met Valeria Antonopoulos in Shawnee Park in the Armourdale neighborhood and was married on January 7, 1950 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and followed his father Vincent in working as a carman on the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
After his retirement from the railroad, Gene and Valeria enjoyed building and living in their dream home in the Piper area. Valeria was the love of his life and Gene unfailingly cared for her as dementia eventually carried her away in 2003.
He is survived by his son Timothy Eugene, of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Blanche, his wife Valeria, his sister Maxine Bush, and his sons Joseph Nick and Robert Brian.
Family services will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Charities Foundation of Northeast Kansas (catholiccharitiesks.org
).