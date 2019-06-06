Kansas City Star Obituaries
Vincent Michael Kobolt

Vincent Michael Kobolt Vincent Michael Kobolt, 86, of Kansas City MO (formerly of Lenexa KS) passed away on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; children Thomas (Terrie), Carolyn McClure (Scott), Joseph (Marilyn) and David (DeWayne Miller); grandchildren Paige McClure Hewitt (Jacob) and Elle McClure, two great grandchildren; and sisters Patty Tate (Huntington Beach) and Elaine Conner (Richardson TX). Vincent was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christine Kailer, and 8 siblings. Services will be held Saturday, June 8th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lenexa KS. Visitation from 10-11am, Mass at 11am with a lunch to follow. Private interment services to be held at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth KS the following week. To view a full obituary, see www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019
