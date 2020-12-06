Vincent O'Brien
January 22, 1929 - November 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Vincent John O'Brien, Kansas City, MO, was called peacefully home to his loving Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Vincent was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and resident of the Westport/Plaza neighborhood. Vincent was born on January 22, 1929 to Rainey and Alma O'Brien. He attended De La Salle Military Academy, served his country and later received a Business Degree from Rockhurst College night school. Vincent was married for 62 years to the love of his life, Norine. Vincent was a sales representative throughout his career. He retired from the Paper Supply Company.
Vincent was a devout Catholic, loving husband, father and grandfather. He shared his faith with all he met, in many ways, often times in the form of a rosary ring. He was a Korean War veteran, a member of the VFW, and served as a member of the 4th Degree Honor Guard for the Knights of Columbus. He loved choir, golf, ice cream, swimming, tennis and lived long enough to celebrate with his beloved Chiefs and Royals and each of their dual world championships.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Norine of 62 years, his daughter Anne O'Brien Batliner, along with all his brothers and sisters and their spouses.
He is survived by his son Vincent A. "Tony" O'Brien (Patricia) and son- in-law Larry Batliner, Sr. (Denise). He was a proud grandpa to six grandchildren, Neil O'Brien (Kristen), Kevin O'Brien (Ashley), Bridget O'Brien, Larry Batliner, Jr. (Katja), Thomas Batliner and Michelle Batliner. He is also survived by a great granddaughter Alana Batliner. Vincent will be greatly missed by his family, relatives and friends.
Many thanks to the Atriums Assisted Living staff for providing his care over this past year. A private family mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel on Monday December 7, 2020 with live streaming capability at 9:00 am on the funeral home web site at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
. Private interment with Military Honors to follow at Mount St. Mary's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or Catholic Charities of KCMO.
