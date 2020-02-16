|
Vincent R. White Vincent R. White passed away on February 6, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Vince was born in Nebraska on April 17, 1946 to Edgar and Lucy White. He graduated from North Kansas City High School and completed degrees in Math and Physics at UMKC. Vince was an avid runner, winning third in Hospital Hill Marathon in 1979. He was a member of MUFON, Mutual UFO Network, ,known internationally by avid UFO researchers. Vince is survived by his wife Jane, Sister Roxann, Brother Larry as well as seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or Kansas City Hospice. Assurancecremations.com private family services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020