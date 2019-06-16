Vincent Werkowitch Vincent Werkowitch, 67, of Olathe, passed away on June 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1952 to John G. and Zona C. (Blackburn) Werkowitch in Kansas City, MO. Vince Retired as Major of Operations on 03/11/2005 for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office after 32 years of service. His accomplishments are as follows: Vince was hired as a Deputy Sheriff and was assigned to the Detention Bureau, on 01/01/1975 he transferred to the Patrol Division, on 09/15/1978 he transferred to CCIS (The City-County Investigations Squad/Drug Unit), on 04/16/1979 he transferred to the Detective Division, on 01/01/1980 he was promoted to Sergeant over the Detective Division, on 02/16/1980 he was transferred to Sergeant over CCIS/Drug Unit, on 02/16/1983, he was promoted to Lieutenant over CCIS/Drug Unit, on 08/15/1983 he transferred to Lieutenant over the Detective Division, on 08/16/1986, he was transferred to Lieutenant over CCIS/Drug Unit, on 11/22/1994, he was promoted and transferred to Captain over Investigations which included The Detective Division and CCIS/Drug Unit, on 05/20/2003, he was transferred to Captain over Crime Lab, Detective Division and CCIS/Drug Unit, and on 07/06/2003, he was promoted to Major over Operations Bureau which includes the Detective Division and the Patrol Division. On December 18, 1981, he married Loretta S. Cotsworth. Vince and Loretta lived in Olathe, Kansas. He was a member of Sheriff's Charitable Assistance Foundation, enjoyed cooking, loved his beloved cats, enjoyed planting and tending oak trees and having lunch with retirees. Vince is survived by his loving wife, Loretta, his son, Keven S. and Jennifer A. Werkowitch, daughter, Stacey L. Kendall, Grandson, Tyler R. and Olivia E. King and Great-Grandson, Andrew D. King. Also surviving are his brothers, John & Merilyn Werkowitch, Mark & Lisa Werkowitch and Phil & JoAnn Werkowitch. He was preceded in death by his parents and Martin, his infant brother. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Sheriff's Charitable Assistance Foundation. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.

