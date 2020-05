Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Viola's life story with friends and family

Share Viola's life story with friends and family

Viola Geraldine Howard Viola G. Howard 99, of KCMO passed May 23, 2020. Visit 9-10:30am Mon. June 1, Friendship Baptist Church. Services 10:30am. Burial Forest Hill Cem. Arr. E. S. Eley & Sons Funeral Chapel (816) 924-8700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store