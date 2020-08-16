Viola May Schmitt Pherigo Viola May Schmitt Pherigo was born April 25, 1918 in Miami Florida, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2020. The only child of Albert and Surrue Jane Schmitt, Viola enjoyed swimming, dancing, church activities, and painting. She began painting in grade school as a hobby, and in 1939 painted the celuloid for the movie" Gulliver's Travels." Viola married her high school sweetheart, Lindsay Pherigo, in 1942. They lived in Boston while Lindsay attended seminary, and Viola worked as an office manager. They moved to Syracuse, New York, where their first child was born. From there they settled in Nashville, where their other 3 children were born. In 1958 they moved and remained in Kansas City. A stay-at-home Mom, Viola enjoyed raising a family, church activities, traveling, and painting. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Lindsay Pherigo, and leaves behind four children, Linda Burgess, Steve Pherigo (Robyn), Ruth Charpie (Dan), and Robert Pherigo (Lyra) along with 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She lived a very full life and will be greatly missed. Memorials in her honor may be mailed to Central United Methodist Church or an animal advocacy group of your choice. Reflections Memorial Services



