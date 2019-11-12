|
Violet Esther McDowell Morton Esther McDowell Morton, 87 of Belton, MO passed away October 31, 2019. Esther was born July 28, 1932 in Kansas City and was preceded in death by her husband William Rex Morton, her daughter Denise Elaine Morton Tebbe, her parents Charlie and Ruth McDowell and brothers Bill McDowell and Robert McDowell. She is survived by her son Charles Wesley Morton, grandson William Tyler Tebbe, brother Charles E. McDowell, sister Cheryl Ann Steinert and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Esther and Rex married September 3, 1950 and their family would become complete with daughter Denise Elaine and son Charles Wesley. Esther loved her family, loved to cook, was an avid reader and loved music, often attending the Symphony and other musical events. She began her career as an operator with Southwestern Bell and rose through the ranks to become a respected manager and executive with A.T.& T. After twenty five years she retired to the Lake of the Ozarks with her husband Rex where they spent many happy years. They loved to travel, garden and spend time with friends, family and neighbors. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held November 16, 2019 at the Oasis Mobile Home Park Clubhouse in Belton, MO from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019