Virena May Kissee Virena May Kissee, 74, went to be with her Lord on May 12, 2019 at her residence in Shawnee. She was born July 26, 1944 in Booneville, Missouri the daughter of William and Opal (Jenry) Bridgewater. She worked many years for the Shawnee Mission Schools as a cook in the cafeteria. She married Kenneth Kissee. Survivor include Husband Kenneth, Son Will, Brother Bill Bridgewater (Connie), sisters Betty Hicks (Joe) and Joyce Knox (Jim). Preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Shawnee Missions Baptist Temple and the funeral service to be held at 10:00 am Thursday. Burial will be held at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019