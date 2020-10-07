1/
Virgil H. Rhodes
1922 - 2020
October 3, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Virgil H. Rhodes, 98, of Overland Park, KS passed away on Oct. 3, 2020. He was born in Spadra, AR on Mar. 8, 1922 to Hamilton T. and Rosa Lee Rhodes.
Virgil had a quiet presence about him and was a good family man. He was a Certified Chevrolet Mechanic for 35 years. He worked for Field Chevrolet as an auto mechanic for 30 years and Jay Wolfe for 5 years. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII. Virgil was a member of the American Legion Post #370, and a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Virgil loved fishing, gardening, sports, hunting, and he was an avid bird hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 children, Sherry Deere and Steve Garrett; 2 grandchildren and 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Mary D. Rhodes; daughter, Roseitta Johnson; son, Ward Rhodes; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8pm, Wed., Oct. 7 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. Graveside service will be 1pm, Thurs., Oct. 8 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94 Street, Kansas City, KS. Online condolences may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com




Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens,
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
