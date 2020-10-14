Virgil Wille
August 4, 1933 - October 11, 2020
Concordia, Missouri - Virgil Neal Wille, 87, of Concordia, MO, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Care Community.
Mr. Wille was born on August 4, 1933, in Concordia. He was the son of William and Mary Henning Wille. He was baptized on August 22, 1933, at the home and was confirmed on March 30, 1947, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Concordia. He was married to Evelyn Fuehring on September 5, 1953. They were married for 53 years before Evelyn passed in 2007. He was a graduate of Concordia High School Class of 1951, where he played on the State Sub-Regional Class B Championship basketball team. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 in Fort Carson, Colorado. He worked as a Nursing Assistant for the VA Hospital in Kansas City for 35 years, retiring in 1989. In 1992, he and Evelyn returned to Concordia. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In retirement, he served as the Lutheran Good Shepherd Home Ombudsman from 1994-2017. He, also, served St. Paul's Lutheran School as a Crosswalk Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post #258.
Mr. Wille is survived by: two daughters, Sandra Bressman (Gary) and Diane Farris (Ron Wagner) both of Independence; four grandchildren, Sarah Dillard (Brian), Ben Bressman (Rachel Cianciolo), Aaron Farris (Kasey) and Tim Bressman (Rebecca), six great grandchildren, Si'Ayrah Dillard, Jackson Dillard, Ashlyn Dillard, Dallas Clark, Ryleigh McBurney and Jadyn McBurney; four nieces, Cathy Albers (Ken), Mary Lynn Wille, Vickie Rose (Louis) and Patrice McGinnis (Rusty); three nephews, William Wille, James Wille (Marianne) and Mark Wille; sister-in-law, Mary Wille and brother-in-law, Robert Lorenz (Regina).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; four sisters, Norma Vassholz, Marion Ragsdale, Irma Wille and Wilma Gauert; four brothers, Vernon Wille, Elmer Wille, Hillard Wille and Earl Wille; niece, Martha Gregory and two nephews, John Ragsdale and Steven Fuehring.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Concordia with burial following at 11:15 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, in the church cemetery. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. A video of the family service will be available after 4:00 p.m. Friday and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 407 S Main St, Concordia, MO 64020.