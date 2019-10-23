|
Virginia A. Hermes Virginia A. Hermes, 83, Overland Park, KS, died Sunday, October 20. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W. 115th Terr. Olathe, KS. Private family burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Full obituary and condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019