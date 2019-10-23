Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
21650 W. 115th Terr
Olathe,, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Virginia Hermes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Hermes

Virginia A. Hermes Obituary
Virginia A. Hermes Virginia A. Hermes, 83, Overland Park, KS, died Sunday, October 20. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W. 115th Terr. Olathe, KS. Private family burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Full obituary and condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
