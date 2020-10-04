How I loved Pete! We had so much fun together when I taught at Miege. She was fun and funny and always up for a good time. Even though she was over 25 years older than me, we were peers when it came to a joke or a prank--many of which we shared. I know these past few years have not been fun for her, but all of you took such good care of her. She is now with your dad and Mo, both of whom she loved and missed dearly. Sending all of you much love and sympathy. Pete will always hold a special place in my heart.

Patrice Ludwig

Friend