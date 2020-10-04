1/1
Virginia A. "Pete" Manning
1928 - 2020
August 3, 1928 - September 30, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Virginia "Pete" Manning passed away on Wednesday, September 30th. She was born in Leavenworth, KS August 3, 1928 to James and Mary Kinerney. She married her one and only love, John "Jack" Manning in 1951.
She became the school nurse at Bishop Miege High School in 1970 and retired in 1990. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish and active in the Altar Society and Ladies Circle.
She was a proud Irish Catholic lady with a great sense of humor who spent many great times with her family and friends on various vacations throughout Europe and the US.
She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her daughter Maureen "Mo" Sutera, her parents and all of her siblings. She leaves behind her surviving children: Michael Manning, Sheila Delich (Mitch), Mary "Pat" Manning, John Manning (Sue), and Tom Manning. In addition, her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Pete's Family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Aberdeen Village in Olathe for taking such great care of her these past few years.
Pete's funeral will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, in Roeland Park, KS on Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00am. Because of Covid-19 concerns masks will be required with limited seating.
The family suggests memorials to St Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park, KS or to Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, KS. It will also be livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7e0RqT7iRcxkv6HZFKCrBg/live
For full obituary, go to www.kccremation.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
How I loved Pete! We had so much fun together when I taught at Miege. She was fun and funny and always up for a good time. Even though she was over 25 years older than me, we were peers when it came to a joke or a prank--many of which we shared. I know these past few years have not been fun for her, but all of you took such good care of her. She is now with your dad and Mo, both of whom she loved and missed dearly. Sending all of you much love and sympathy. Pete will always hold a special place in my heart.
Patrice Ludwig
Friend
