Virginia C. (Bethel) Smrtic Virginia C. Smrtic (Bethel), 74, of Lansing, Kansas passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. The daughter of the late John and Josephine Bethel, Virginia (Ginny) was born February 16, 1946. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Lt. Colonel (Retired) Jon T. Smrtic, of Lansing, Kansas, two sisters Kathi Wilson (George) and Francie Bethel of Shawnee, Kansas and numerous other family members and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to support the battle against COPD (ChestFoundation.org) and the Merriam Christian Church (MerriamCC.org) where Ginny and Jon were married. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus prevent any public funeral, but the private service at 2:00 p.m. on April 3, 2020 will be recorded and can be viewed on Ginny's online Memorial (DignityMemorial.com). She will be buried at Shawnee Mission Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020