Virginia Darleene Quick
1928 - 2020
Virginia Darleene Quick
September 25, 2020
Westwood, Kansas - Virginia Darleene Quick, 92, of Westwood, Kansas peacefully passed away at home on September 25, 2020. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd., Roeland Park, KS. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.
Virginia was born on March 18, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. Virginia was a lifelong and proud member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Quick; and brothers, Daryle Watters and Mick Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Marty (Dee) Quick, Rusty (Connie) Quick, Scott (Beth) Quick and Charles Quick; daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Evans, Candy Quick and Celeste (Gary) Hisle; 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit Virginia's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
SEP
30
Entombment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
