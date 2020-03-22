|
Virginia Delight Clark Virginia Delight Clark, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at Mission Chateau in Prairie Village, Kansas. Virginia was born on November 22, 1920 to parents W.C. (Neil) and Joanna Thompson and was the oldest of three children. Shortly after graduation from Wyandotte High School, she met and married James Clark. They were married 48 years and had six children, twelve grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Virginia was a homemaker who set high standards for her children and led by example. She believed in discipline, honesty, fairness, and above all, unconditional love. Her zest for life and loving spirit were evident to everyone around her. Virginia had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Her imprint was left upon the hearts of all who knew her. Her interests included bridge, golf, bowling, travel, and neighborhood coffees. She also loved dogs, cats, and had a fondness for nature. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Cornelius (Buddy) Thompson and Clarence Alan Thompson, her husband, James Clark, and by her loving companion in later years, Fred Solmes. She is survived by her six children, Patricia Oster, Vicki Ford, Sherrie Bateman, Joanna Hayslett, Jimi Kathleen Grauberger, Jim Clark, and their families. The family would like to thank the staff of Mission Chateau and Home Instead for their care and support of their mother this past year. A private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Wayside Waifs or Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020