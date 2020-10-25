Virginia "Kathy" DunbarJune 28, 1940 - October 9, 2020Raytown, Missouri - After decades of serving as a loving wife, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent, Virginia "Kathy" Dunbar, formerly of Raytown, Missouri, died at Research Hospital Oct. 9, 2020. She was 80 years old.Born in Kansas on June 28, 1940, Kathy was raised by Earl and Lulu Howell, alongside her seven siblings in the rural town of Crawford, where only a windmill that sat outside their home still remains today. Kathy graduated from Little River High School in 1958.Kathy worked in various executive secretarial roles in the Metropolitan Community College system before multiple sclerosis forced her into retirement. Kathy was a member of Nativity of Mary Church. She was a Chiefs season ticket holder from the 1980s to 2000s. She lived out her later years migrating to Florida each winter with Rick, where they stayed yearly at an RV park in their fifth wheel. They wouldn't leave on their annual trip until after spending Christmas with their grandchildren, and they usually returned in time to host Easter dinner.Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Earlene Malone, Maxine Breunig, Norma Howell and Robert Howell. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick Dunbar, her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rick Wegley; five grandchildren: Sam, Rebekah, Austin, Andrew and Zach Wegley; six great-grandchildren: Aubrielle, Trigger, Chance, Kingston, Carson and Haven; and three siblings: Bonnie Donegan, Angie Howell and Dennis Howell. Kathy also leaves behind dozens of nieces, nephews and friends.Funeral and visitation arrangements have not yet been finalized. The family expects to host a memorial service at nativity of Mary Church and Floral Hills Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements by: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700