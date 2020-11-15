1/
Virginia "Ginger" Dunn
1968 - 2020
June 30, 1968 - November 1, 2020
Parkville, Missouri - Virginia Lee Marcum Dunn, "Ginger", 52, of Parkville, passed away November 1, 2020. Visitation for friends and family will be held from1:30-3 pm Thursday, November 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. You may read Ginger's obituary, share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
November 13, 2020
November 12, 2020
Truly heartbroken and a loss for words! What amazing light and soul that left our earth, your comfort and strength through losing my mom will forever live on in my ❤. You’ve left footprints there Ginger! Please give my mom a hug for me! Much love to the family may you find comfort, and know Ginger touched so many lives! Forever missed!
Lori Benoit
Friend
