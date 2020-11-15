Virginia "Ginger" Dunn
June 30, 1968 - November 1, 2020
Parkville, Missouri - Virginia Lee Marcum Dunn, "Ginger", 52, of Parkville, passed away November 1, 2020. Visitation for friends and family will be held from1:30-3 pm Thursday, November 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. You may read Ginger's obituary, share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.