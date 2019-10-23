Kansas City Star Obituaries
Virginia Ellen (Long) Smith

Virginia Ellen (Long) Smith Virginia Ellen (Long) Smith, 93, Kansas City, MO, passed away October 22, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral services are 10:00 AM Friday, visitation at 9:00 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday at the Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, MO. Contributions are suggested to . Virginia was a member of the former First United Methodist Church of North Kansas City. She was an active and long-time member of the church bazaar. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Sevier and husband, Dan; and a sister, Charlotte Thomas; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
