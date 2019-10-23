|
Virginia Ellen (Long) Smith Virginia Ellen (Long) Smith, 93, Kansas City, MO, passed away October 22, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral services are 10:00 AM Friday, visitation at 9:00 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday at the Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, MO. Contributions are suggested to . Virginia was a member of the former First United Methodist Church of North Kansas City. She was an active and long-time member of the church bazaar. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Sevier and husband, Dan; and a sister, Charlotte Thomas; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019