Virginia Ervine Lain Virginia Ervine Lain, 86, of Brunswick, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Brunswick Nursing Home. Virginia was born on April 19, 1933, in Bynumville, MO, the daughter of Ervin J. and Georgia (Horton) Aurig. She was a 1951 graduate of Bynumville High School. Virginia was united in marriage to Franklin K. Lain on July 4, 1952, in Bynumville, MO. She was a member of the Bynumville Christian Church and enjoyed her creative writing group and genealogy. She is survived by her husband Franklin of Brunswick; three children, Kenneth "Gene" Lain and wife Connie of Lee's Summit, MO, Andrew Lain and wife Elizabeth of Little Rock, AR, Suzanne Braswell and husband Mack of Raytown, MO; daughter-in-law, Debra Griffith of Sedalia, MO; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one nephew, Greg Aurig and one niece, Brenda McDermitt. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Allen and Norman Lain; one brother Billy Aurig. Due the CDC regulations, a private family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Bynumville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Fitzgerald Cemetery Association, which can be mail to the Summerville Funeral Home, 601 E. 24 Hwy, Salisbury, MO 65281. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020