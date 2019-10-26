Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Virginia G. Russo Obituary
Virginia G. Russo Virginia G. Russo, 89, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on October 24, 2019. Virginia was born on September 1, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO to Fred and Anna Rau. She was a dedicated wife, mother and Nana. She loved cooking for her family and also loved playing the slots at the casino. Virginia was preceded in death by her parent and brothers Bill & Fred Rau. She is survived by her son Samuel Joseph Russo, her grandchildren Anthony Joseph Russo and Brooklyn Nicole Russo and her sister Mary Ann Winters. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by an 11:00am Funeral Service on Monday, October 28th at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Virginia's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 26, 2019
